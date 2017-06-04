By The Numbers Week of June 4

It’s no secret that there is a massive disparity between men and women going into the tech workforce.

And the women that can compete alongside their male counterparts will often find the gulf in their salary to be just as wide.

A good portion of this dilemma can be traced back to the grade school level, where young girls typically are not encouraged to enter STEM related fields.

Patrick Crosby examines which U.S. cities have the best opportunities for women in technology.

© 2017 WXIA-TV