By The Numbers Week of March 12

Patrick pulls some stats that paint a dismal picture of Americans taking vacation time.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 10:50 AM. EDT March 13, 2017

A study by the Center for Economic Policy Research finds that American workers have been taking less and less vacation over the last 15 years.

The reasons run the gamut, from people fearing they could of lose their job to personal feelings of guilt.

The study found that over 658 million days went unused in 2015. 

The problem here is that of those days, 222 are completely lost, meaning they cannot be paid out or rolled over. 

Patrick quantifies these troubling statistics by age group in this edition of By The Numbers.  

