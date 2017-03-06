By The Numbers Week of March 5

Georgia's economy relies heavily on international trade and the state is investing in infrastructure to keep competitive.

The Port of Savannah ranks as the fourth busiest container port in the U.S.

In January of 2017, both the ports of Savannah and Brunswick set records for both tonnage and containerized cargo.

The Georgia Ports Authority plans to invest $128 million to expand freight rail lines at the Port of Savannah to markets in the Midwest.

The Savannah Harbor Project--a project to deepen the port from 42 feet to 47 feet-- is now underway and is on President Donald Trump’s list of 50 targeted U.S. infrastructure projects.

