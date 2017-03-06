WXIA
Close

By The Numbers Week of March 5

Patrick goes into deep detail about the why the Port of Savannah is one of America's busiest shipping terminals.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 7:03 AM. EST March 06, 2017

Georgia's economy relies heavily on international trade and the state is investing in infrastructure to keep competitive.

The Port of Savannah ranks as the fourth busiest container port in the U.S.

In January of 2017, both the ports of Savannah and Brunswick set records for both tonnage and containerized cargo.

The Georgia Ports Authority plans to invest $128 million to expand freight rail lines at the Port of Savannah to markets in the Midwest. 

The Savannah Harbor Project--a project to deepen the port from 42 feet to 47 feet-- is now underway and is on  President Donald Trump’s list of 50 targeted U.S. infrastructure projects.

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories