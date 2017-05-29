By The Numbers Week of May 28

Patrick looks at several metropolitan stats that reveal what mayors make in salary and the cheapest cities to live.

A mayor essentially acts as a supervisor that manages the government of a city or town.

According to the website Payscale.com, the average media salary for a mayor is about $64,000 per year.

Experience does affect pay, but so does location.

Salaries in some Georgia towns can range between $18,000 to $20,000 per year.

While that may seem extremely low, you must take into account the overall fiscal health of the municipality, and factor in how much is being paid out in pension and benefits to other city employees.

The health of a city’s job market not only impacts a mayor’s salary; it also says a lot about the affordability.

It’s one thing to say you want to find the most affordable city live in, but if jobs are scarce, the quality of life leaves more to be desired, then you may want to think twice.

In short, you get what you pay for.

Patrick takes a couple of key financial measures to find the cities where your dollar stretches farthest.

