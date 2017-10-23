By The Numbers Week of October 22

Patrick reveals some arts industry stats that will have Georgia officials applauding.

New film and television production studios are sprouting up across the state faster than you can shake a script at.

The $9.5 billion industry is poised to grow as production capabilities expand and more above and below line talent come online.

The local arts industry is not only generating serious revenue, but it’s also fueling jobs in metro Atlanta.

According to an Arts and Economic Prosperity study, Atlanta nonprofit arts and cultural organizations create $56 million in local and state taxes.

