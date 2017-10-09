By The Numbers Week of October 8

WXIA
Shawn Shepard, WXIA 10:27 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

Patrick sounds the alarm on the Atlanta security companies covering the most properties.

Low cost technology is helping boost sales of home security systems, something that once relegated to the affluent.

It has also led to the proliferation of many DIY security services which are competing against professional security companies.

The global security market is expected to surpass $100 billion by 2020 and home security systems will account for an estimated $47 billion of the total security market.

