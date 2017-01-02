WXIA
Executive Profiles Week of December 25

We flashback through some of our memorable interviews with Atlanta business leaders.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 12:10 PM. EST January 02, 2017

Every successful career begins with a story. 

And that story if often ripe with tales of inspiration, ambition and sacrifice.

Executive Profiles seeks to discover the forces that drive individuals to achieve, whether it’s striking out on their own to create a new business or making an existing business better. 

As 2016 draws to a close, we look back at some memorable interviews with several prominent leaders in the Atlanta business community.  


