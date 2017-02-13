Executive Profiles Week of February 12

David Rubinger gets the inside scoop on Georgia’s entertainment industry when he talks with Georgia Film Academy Executive Director Jeff Stepakoff.

Stepakoff knows a little something about entertainment.

As an accomplished screenwriter he’s helped develop and produce television hits such as The Wonder Years and Dawson’s Creek.

A Georgia native, Stepakoff explains his deep love for the region and shares his plans to make The Peach State a premiere entertainment hub.

