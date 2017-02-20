Executive Profiles Week of February 19

When Mary Parker was laid off from her job, it was the beginning of a journey to entrepreneurship.

Parker would seize control of her circumstances by first adjusting her outlook and creating a vision for herself.

Second, she made sure to acquire the necessary tools to bring her vision to life by gaining education and making strategic alliances.

Third, and most importantly, Parker had the faith to enter into the male-dominated industry of security services and come out on the other side as a successful business owner.

Learn the story of how she built the award winning All N One Security Service.

(© 2017 WXIA)