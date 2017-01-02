Executive Profiles Week of January 1

Rich Kenah is the executive director of the Atlanta Track Club (ATC), a 26-thousand member association that is dedicated to promoting health and fitness through athletics.

Each year, the ATC organizes the highly revered Peachtree Road Race, billed as the largest 10K in the world.

The club seeks to grow running from a niche activity into an all-encompassing affair with year round programs geared towards every level of runner.

Kenah for his part wants the ATC to become an incubator for the development of elite runners with the wherewithal to compete nationally and internationally.

He envisions ATC as an eventual breeding ground for future Olympians.