Executive Profiles Week of January 15

You can’t limit David Lefkovits to one business venture alone.
He’s a serial entrepreneur that uses technology to turn ideas into sustainable operations.
Lefkovits co-founded the LEFKO Group with his brother Marc.
The company specializes in commercial and residential construction, real development, investment properties, automobile financing and consulting.
Discover how he came to create a business that commemorates dogs with hand painted portraits.
(© 2017 WXIA)
