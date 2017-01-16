WXIA
Executive Profiles Week of January 15

David Lefkovits discusses creating a business out of pet portraits.

January 17, 2017

You can’t limit David Lefkovits to one business venture alone. 

He’s a serial entrepreneur that uses technology to turn ideas into sustainable operations. 

Lefkovits co-founded the LEFKO Group with his brother Marc. 

The company specializes in commercial and residential construction, real development, investment properties, automobile financing and consulting.

Discover how he came to create a business that commemorates dogs with hand painted portraits.     

