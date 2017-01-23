Executive Profiles Week of January 22

AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon oversees a portfolio of sports, entertainment and recreation brands that includes the new $1.5 Billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cannon is an honors graduate with a degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

He was based in West Germany serving as a First Lieutenant around the time of the fall of the Iron Curtain.

And the end of his military, he landed a job at Mercedes-Benz and worked his way up to president and CEO of the U.S. division.

Cannon is credited with guiding Mercedes-Benz USA into years of prosperity, record sales, and strong marks with customer satisfaction.

Then Cannon met Atlanta business icon Arthur Blank and soon a new phase of his career began.

