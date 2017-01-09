WXIA
Executive Profiles Week of January 8

Gain insight about the Atlanta BeltLine from its president and CEO Paul Morris.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 12:08 PM. EST January 09, 2017

The Atlanta BeltLine is considered to be the largest urban redevelopment projects in the history of the City of Atlanta.

It’s an endeavor that promises to create economic opportunity, environmental sustainability and smart transportation solutions for the city’s urban core.

Overseeing this huge and highly technical undertaking, is Paul Morris, a man who knows a good deal about large-scale project planning.

Morris is an expert in transit oriented development, public finance and investment, and was behind such notable building projects as the World Trade Center Memorial.

As president and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Morris endeavors to make sure this multi-year development is an all-inclusive affair from citizen to stakeholder.  


