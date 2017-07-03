Executive Profiles Week of July 2

Tom Wiley has enjoyed a 40-year career in the banking industry, but it wasn’t always wine and roses.

Underperforming banks and banks on the verge of closure would put his abilities to the test.

He eventually became highly prized for his turnaround expertise and his deep customer commitment.

In this interview, Wiley discusses his efforts to create a community bank like no other and weathering the financial storms of the Great Recession.

© 2017 WXIA-TV