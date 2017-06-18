Executive Profiles Week of June 18

T. Dallas Smith has become both trailblazer and teacher for many in the metro Atlanta commercial real estate industry.

His firm, T. Dallas Smith and Company, provides real estate brokerage services to clients and mid to small market companies both nationally and internationally.

But it was a firm borne out of necessity, aimed at addressing the dearth of minority representation in the industry.

See the inspiring story of how one man’s personal career aspirations would eventually open doors of opportunity to countless others.

