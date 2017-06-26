Executive Profiles Week of June 25

David Rubinger talks with Dave Fitzgerald, chairman of Fitzgerald and Company, a full-service advertising agency.

The advertising industry suffers from a case of identity crisis these days.

Between keeping pace with technology that is constantly evolving and having to vie for a share of a shrinking media pie, companies face stiff competition in the battle for ad dollars.

Desperate to stand out among the masses, many companies turn to audacious titles that while sounding unique, do nothing to clarify what the agency actually does.

Fitzgerald and Company has managed to weather the storms of change and produce award-winning media campaigns along the way.

Find out why Dave Fitzgerald’s decision to come south would lay the groundwork a long and successful career in advertising.

