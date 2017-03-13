WXIA
Executive Profiles Week of March 12

David Rubinger talks to Ray Padron, managing partner and wealth advisor with Brightworth.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 10:50 AM. EDT March 13, 2017

Ray Padron is a managing partner and wealth advisor with Brightworth.

He specializes in helping high net worth individuals protect and manage their assets.

By providing sound investment advice, Padron leads his clients on a path to growth and financial security both now and in the future.

Although Padron began his career as a public accountant, it was a series of unplanned events that would lead him into financial planning just as the profession was beginning to take off. 

