Executive Profiles Week of March 12

Ray Padron is a managing partner and wealth advisor with Brightworth.

He specializes in helping high net worth individuals protect and manage their assets.

By providing sound investment advice, Padron leads his clients on a path to growth and financial security both now and in the future.

Although Padron began his career as a public accountant, it was a series of unplanned events that would lead him into financial planning just as the profession was beginning to take off.

