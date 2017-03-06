Executive Profiles Week of March 5

When Allison Dukes decided to take up math as a college major, it would eventually add up to a career in corporate banking.

She became an expert at teaching businesses how to grow and helping families attain financial security.

Yet Dukes also defied the odds by becoming the first woman to lead the Atlanta division of SunTrust Bank.

Discover how her approach to life would fuel her ascent and why she thinks there is a dearth of women in the financial industry.

