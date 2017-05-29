Executive Profiles Week of May 28

Architecture can often help give a city its identity.

The journey from the concept page to the construction stage is one of meticulous planning.

Veteran architect Tom Ventulett tells how his knack for drawing became the catalyst for a long and successful career in architectural design.

Travel around downtown Atlanta and you will likely see his work.

Ventulett helped design the CNN Center, the Georgia World Congress Center and the once premiere sports venue The Omni.

He is also co-founder of the award-winning tvsdesign as well as an avid painter who exhibits and sells his work across the country.

