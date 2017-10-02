Executive Profiles Week of October 1

Mark Toro founded the Atlanta office of North American Properties where he also serves as partner.

Long before that, Toro seemed destined for a career in commercial real estate development being that he comes from a line of builders.

He worked his way up through the construction industry and would adopt and eventually implement a philosophy of employee engagement.

It was only natural that level of engagement would also transfer to the customer side.

North American Properties has been instrumental in several high profile real estate projects across metro Atlanta such as Midtown’s Atlantic Station and Avalon in Alpharetta.

Toro currently embarks on what may be his greatest challenge to date, figuring out how turn a 40-year-old mixed use development into the centerpiece of downtown Atlanta.

