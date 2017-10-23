WXIA
Executive Profiles Week of October 22

Music mega lawyer Joel Katz tells an entertaining tale about his career journey.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 12:02 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

Joel Katz, chairman of Greenberg Traurig LLP’s global entertainment and media practice, is without a doubt, a music industry icon.

Katz ranks as one of the most powerful music executives around, representing a diverse slate of acts from R & B Queen Mary J. Blige to Country Music King Kenny Chesney.

His work can also be seen and felt in a variety of philanthropic initiatives, such as the T.J. Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer and Aids Research.

It would appear Katz has the Midas touch, but his closest friends will tell you he has a heart of gold to boot.

In this edition of Executive Profiles, the legendary entertainment lawyer talks about his journey from small time lawyer to college instructor to attorney for the stars.  

