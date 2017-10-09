WXIA
Executive Profiles Week of October 8

David Rubinger talks to wealth management advisor Ray Padr�n.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 10:25 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

Ray Padrón is a managing partner and wealth advisor with Brightworth.

He specializes in helping high net worth individuals protect and manage their assets.

By providing sound investment advice, Padrón leads his clients on a path to growth and financial security both now and in the future.

Padrón began his career as a public accountant, but a series of events of led him into financial planning just as the profession was beginning to take off. 

