Executive Profiles Week of September 17

EY Atlanta Managing Partner Glenn Mitchell talks about his two-decade career in accounting and what it means to build a better working world.

Executive Profiles Glenn Mitchell, managing partner of the EY office in Atlanta.

EY, short for Ernst and Young, gets paid big bucks to provide accounting services for Georgia’s largest public companies.

Although Ernst and Young as a business did not officially form until 1989, its roots go back to the early 1900s.

Accountants Arthur Young and Alwin Ernst are credited with broadening the use of accounting in other facets of an organization, such as driving business decisions.

The two also incorporated the concept of workforce development, believing that a well-trained staff would invariably result in superior service to clients.

Fast forward to 2016 and EY has evolved into a global company.

The EY Atlanta Office services local giants the Coca-Cola Company, Intercontinental Exchange SunTrust Banks and Equifax, just to name a few.

Glenn Mitchell is native of Douglas County Georgia and graduate of Auburn University.

He’s tasked with bringing in new business from the outside.

To do that, however, he’ll first need to heavily invest in the people working around him.

