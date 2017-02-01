Lessons in a Box

The Girl Scouts of America celebrate 100-years of cookie sales this year.

Right about now, many Americans have likely seen the table set-up outside their local store, adorned with colorful boxes of assorted cookies.

Others might have had visitors come to the front door, armed with a pitch about how your purchase of a box or two of cookies will help their troop make the annual trip to Lake Okeechobee.

But what most may not realize is how this retail ritual helps young girls learn the fundamentals of business and ultimately plant seeds of entrepreneurship.

