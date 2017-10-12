The Tea Leaves: October 2017

Check out the inaugural edition of our new market oriented segment called The Tea Leaves.

Once a month, BIZ host Crystal Edmonson sits down with top experts to find out what’s really going on in the markets both in the U.S. and abroad.

In this edition, Crystal talks to Keith Lerner, Chief Market Strategist with SunTrust Advisory Services.

They discuss the reasons behind the record setting Dow, what investors should watch for and why there’s no better time to buy international.

