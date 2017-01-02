Upcoming Events Week of December 25

Fundraising knows no season and with everyone working with less money these days, it will require an individual with savvy skills to raise dollars.

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits offers six courses that teach the core competencies one needs to be a successful fundraiser.

Atlanta tech startups will have the opportunity to build and collaborate with other startups throughout the Southeast.

TechStars is the place where business leaders can leverage their expertise in ways that promote growth and sustainability.