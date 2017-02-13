Upcoming Events Week of February 12

WXIA
In part two of interview with producer/director Rob Hardy, he talks about 'The Quad,' his new TV show shot entirely in Georgia.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 1:22 PM. EST February 13, 2017

In the part two of Phil Hudson’s interview, Rob Hardy talks about his latest project, The Quad, which tells the story of life on the campus of Georgia A&M, a fictional historically black college and university.

The audience sees campus life through the eyes of the school president as she tries to balance a messy personal life, a rebellious daughter and an incoming freshmen class full of its own drama.

The 10-part series was filmed entirely in Georgia using HBCU campuses such as Morehouse College and Morris Brown College.  

