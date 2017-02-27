Upcoming Events Week of February 26

Find out how a special consortium of science associations and the Georgia Department of Economic Development are working together to grow the region’s biosciences industry.
Get in on the event celebrating the biggest commercial real estate deals in Atlanta.
And if your organization relies on the unpaid help of others to accomplish key goals, then you’ll want to know about an event that teaches better ways to manage volunteers.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs