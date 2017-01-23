Upcoming Events Week of January 22

Atlanta tech startups will have the opportunity to build and collaborate with other startups throughout the Southeast.
TechStars is the place where business leaders can leverage their expertise in ways that promote growth and sustainability.
Get a chance to meet some of the faces behind those facts and figures presented each week in By The Numbers.
Learn more about the annual Book of Lists celebration.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs