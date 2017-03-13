Upcoming Events Week of March 12

Methods to secure government contracts, mentoring women in business and a major sports summit comes to town.
Securing a government grant can be a long and arduous process.
But it can be lucrative if you land one.
An upcoming event provides proven methods that will ensure your application passes the muster.
Get details about a speed coaching event for women in business that aims to feed the mind, body and spirit.
Atlanta has always been a sports town.
And with the advent of two new major stadiums, the sports scene will no doubt grow further.
If you want to meet the individuals behind several big-name sports franchises, then we’ve got the event for you.
