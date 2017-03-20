Upcoming Events Week of March 19

We highlight a business mentoring workshop for women and an Atlanta sports summit.

Get details about a speed coaching event for women in business that aims to feed the mind, body and spirit.

Atlanta has always been a sports town.

And with the advent of two new major stadiums, the sports scene will no doubt grow further.

If you want to meet the individuals behind several big-name sports franchises, then we’ve got the event for you.

© 2017 WXIA-TV