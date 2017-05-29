WXIA
Close

Upcoming Events Week of May 28

A look at some of the business events coming to metro Atlanta.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 5:00 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

The Grow Georgia Summit, Generations in the Workplace and the Women’s Leadership Forum.

Find out why sports and real estate are a match made in heaven and why it’s spurring a new industry in Georgia.

Discover how four different generations is creating a new dynamic in the workplace.

And women business professionals come together for a meeting to network, coach and gain insight that can help careers advance. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories