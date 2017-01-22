Atlanta Tech Edge: CIOX Health, Braves Stadium Traffic Tech, Rubicon Partners with Atlanta

Georgia's new Cyber Innovation and training center is slated for Augusta.

In his state of the state address, Governor Nathan Deal announced that Georgia will provide $50 million dollars in funding.

The cyber center will be a joint project, bringing together universities, businesses and government entities to establish state-wide security standards.

Local agencies will also help in developing and practicing protocols when it comes to responding cyber threats. The center will concentrate on training, education, research and development.

It will also support cybersecurity startups as an incubator hub.

Also at the state of the state address, Governor Deal announced that Sysnet global solutions will create about 500 jobs in Brookhaven. Sysnet will invest $2 million dollars into a multi-lingual call center. Ireland-based Sysnet focuses on cybersecurity and compliance.

Body cameras can help the community see how a crime unfolds, but one company now wants to help jurors *experience the crime scene for themselves.

It's a first of its kind tool for police, and 11 Alive investigator Rebecca Lindstrom got a behind the scenes look at how this Decatur-based company is hoping to use virtual reality to capture the evidence. WATCH HERE

The mega digital display maker, Nanolumens, is making a mega play for funding. According to our partners at the Atlanta business chronicle, the Norcross Georgia- based company has raised nearly $10 million dollars. It’s part of larger a $30 million dollar funding round the company is looking to bring in.

Nanolumens' flexible, energy efficient "thin screens" can go where most LED displays can't by curving around walls or wrapping around columns. The company plans to put their funding towards increasing production, sales and marketing.

And an Ohio-based sustainability company is setting up shop in the Atlanta area. The Dupps Company is opening up a new factory in Forest Park.

The new subsidiary, Recycled Shingle Solutions will use their green technology to recycle used shingles to create a glue they're calling "Harmonite”. The company chose the Atlanta area because of the available raw materials. Apparently, we throw away about 350,000 tons of shingles here each year.

Finally, if you're doing some early spring cleaning, Roadie drivers will pick up your stuff to donate to Goodwill. The on-the-way delivery service has partnered with Goodwill to bring donations to their closest donation center through February 28th. To order the free pick-up, users can use promo code "Goodwill" when creating their gig.



The Braves are getting ready for their first season at SunTrust Park... But for many fans traffic is a big concern. The ball club addressed that issue this week saying that they're turning to tech to help keep traffic and fans moving by partnering with Uber and Waze.

The Braves are releasing a mobile app that will allow fans to buy tickets and parking spaces and, through Waze, provide navigation right to their parking spot. The park will also have a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zone off of Windy Ridge Parkway. Club officials say shuttles will also be provided to bring fans to and from braves managed lots around the park as well as several areas around Atlanta.

This week the technology association of Georgia unveiled their latest edition featuring a who's who in sports technology. Several tag members and sports tech leaders gathered at Philips arena for the unveiling.

The magazine highlights Georgia game changers including the co-owner of WNBA's Atlanta Dream, Kelly Loeffler and the Chief Creative Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena, Peter Sorckoff. Comcast VP Jeff Buzzelli made the cover. His article about the intersection of sports and tech is featured in the edition.

And TAG is now accepting applications for their Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Companies in Georgia Awards. The top finalists will be showcased at this year's Georgia Technology Summit in March. For more details and a link to apply, click HERE. The deadline is January 27th.

Remote Access

In 2016, CIOX Health celebrated their 40th year in the industry. They also brought on a new President, Jeff Gartland. In this week’s Remote Access, Gartland sits down with 3Ci President Rob MacLane and talks about the company as well as the evolution and security of electronic health information.

Rubicon Global

This month, waste industry disruptor, Rubicon Global, announced a major partnership with Suez Environment. Suez, a water treatment and waste management utility company, led Rubicon's latest funding round that brought in more than $50 million dollars. This announcement comes on the heels of another partnership announcement Rubicon made about their plans to work with the City of Atlanta. Titania Jordan talks with Rubicon’s Head of Public Policy, Michael Allegretti, about the partnership with the city and how the company is looking to bring tech to the trash industry.

Digital undivided held their first demo day showcasing graduates of the pilot program last weekend. The tech startup incubator works to advance women of color. The program launched last year in downtown Atlanta and brought in applicants from around the country to participate in their intensive 4 month entrepreneurship program.

At least two of the companies graduating from the program have decided to relocate to Atlanta.

Events

