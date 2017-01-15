Atlanta Tech Edge: Springbot, McKesson, Empowrd

Self-driving cars are coming to Atlanta. That's according to Mayor Kasim Reed, who's banking on the technology to help shape the city's future. Reed said earlier this week that self-driving cars helped him leverage a major deal for the city.

Reed made the comments in Detroit during a mayor’s panel at the North American International Auto Show. The Mayor said he was able to reduce the price of a $1.5 billion parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to $800 million. He believes self-driving cars will soon make large scale parking decks, a thing of the past. 11 Aive's Chris Hopper has more details in his report. WATCH NOW

Ride-sharing app, Moovn is moving in on Uber and Lyft territory. The app is launching in the Atlanta area this month, but what's the difference between Moovn and its competition?

Moovn says their users can book rides up to a month in advance, there's no surge pricing, and their focus is on underserved communities of color and women. Moovn is already live in New York City, San Francisco and several cities in sub-saharan Africa, where users can also use the app to catch their ride on a bike.

The City of Atlanta is getting in on the startup game. This week, Mayor Kasim Reed announced a new $15 million dollar program in collaboration with several area companies and accelerators.

10 major companies including AT&T, Chik-fil-A, Delta and Georiga Power will each provide $1.5 million dollars towards the Engage program. The venture will be both a mentor-ship accelerator and v-c fund. It will be based at Georgia Tech's ATDC and managed by Tech Square Ventures.

Applications will soon be available to startups nation-wide, with the first cohort scheduled to start this spring. City officials say nearly 50 startups could go through the program in the first three years.



Well perhaps some engaged startup companies will also be using Georgia Tech's proposed robotics research neighborhood. According to our partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicles, Tech put in a request for a construction manager to oversee the two-point-two million dollar project.

The interdisciplinary research neighborhood, or IRN, would allow several departments to work together on larger projects, specialized research and could bring in brand-name" funding. The IRN would take up nearly 9,000 square feet of space in the basement of the college of computing building.



When it comes to careers in STEM fields. Atlanta is one of the best cities for professionals.

According to a Wallethub report, the top spots went to tech hubs in Seattle and the Bay Area. But atlanta ranks in the top ten with a number 8 showing. Wallet hub compared the country's 100 biggest cities over 17 metrics, including per capita job openings for stem graduates and projected demand for stem workers in 2020.

The Technology Association of Georgia held their annual society showcase and mixer this week. Dozens of the association's societies were there to talk about their part in the tech industry and meet other tag groups from throughout the state. It was also a chance for many to meet TAG’s new president Larry Williams. Tag also honored their most active, improved and influential companies of 2016.



Deal flow wrap-up

Waste industry disruptor- Rubicon global announced a major partnership with Suez Environment.Suez, a water treatment and waste management utility company, led Rubicon's latest funding round that brought in more than $50 million dollars.

Rubicon's platform uses the internet and mobile technologies to disrupt the waste industry by connecting private waste haulers and recyclers to business customers.The two companies will work together on tech and data to scale Rubicon's waste-hauler management platform and apps.

Payscan, got a boost with a new investment from primus capital. That amount was not made public. Hospitals and doctors use the health fin-tech firm's platform to get reimbursed by insurance companies. Payscan plans to put the new funds towards sales and marketing.

And Invest Georgia is sending more than three million dollars into Mosley ventures. Mosley ventures invests in early and seed stage companies working in cyber security, digital media, machine learning and mobility. Sig mosely launched the v-r firm four years ago and has since invested in nearly 20 startups.



Interviews

Brooks Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO at Springbot. A passionate tech entrepreneur, his influencehas touched places such as ATDC at Georgia Tech, CBeyond inc., and more. He sits down with Titania Jordan to talk about their latest round of funding, the future of Springbot and the importance of a healthy company culture.

McKesson CIO Robert Hendricks sits down with Rob MacLane on this week’s Remote Access to talk about and his involvement with The Technology Association of Georgia.

The election season is over and we are on the brink of a new presidential administration, but if you're still looking to connect with others over civic issues that matter to you, a local startup is empowering its app users to take action. Meet founder Horace Williams on today’s Elevator Pitch.

