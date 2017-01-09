Atlanta Tech Edge: Switchyards Studios, Calendly, Vestigo

Atlanta-based Equifax is one of two major credit reporting companies being fined for lying to consumers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says Equifax and Transunion deceived consumers about the usefulness and costs of credit scores with ads promising that credit scores and related products would be free or cost just $1. However, customers were charged a recurring monthly fee of $16 if they didn't cancel their free trials. The CFPB says Transunion will reimburse nearly $14 million dollars to consumers and pay a $3 million dollar civil fine, while Equifax will reimburse $3.8 million dollars and pay a $2.5 million dollar civil fine. READ MORE



You can now legally take Uber or Lyft home from Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

A new ordinance is now in effect that allows rideshare services to pick up passengers from the airport. But that ordinance comes with some rules:

1. Drivers can only pick up travelers in the lower levels of the north and south domestic terminals or the outer curb of the lower level at the international terminal. The designated ride-sharing area will be supported by innovative geo-fencing technology.

2. Riders will automatically be charged an extra $3.85. That money will go to Hartsfield-Jackson.

3. Transportation providers will be required to apply for an annual permit of $50 per vehicle, up to $100,000 annually.

4. Ride-sharing vehicles and taxis will be subject to a seven-year age limit.

5. All vehicles must display a decal while providing transportation services at the airport.

In September, the Atlanta City Council voted to allow companies like Uber and Lyft to legally service Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This is a change from the unlawful picks up that have been happening.

Atlanta's startup community is getting a new neighbor in TechRise.

According to our partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, TechRise will add about 100,000 square feet of startup space in the building next door to Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead.

Tech entrepreneur Greg Benoit will invest about $25 Million dollars into the building on Piedmont Road. TechRise is aimed at bringing in graduates of other co-working spaces like Tech Village and catering to startups that have gained some traction, meaning they've raised a Series A, have between 10 to a hundred employees and are looking for a short-term lease.

Georgia Tech is investigating a data breach that they say potentially exposed private information of university employees.

The school sent out a notice in December saying that a Tech employee did research on a website that was compromised with ransomware. The malware then gained access to the school's network, allowing it access to data including the names, social security numbers, addresses, benefit and some bank account numbers of current and past employees. Georgia Tech says their cyber security team stopped the breach in less than 30 minutes and secured the affected systems. The school is now offering those who may have been affected by the breach a free identity theft, recovery and monitoring program.

Deal Flow Wrap-Up

The Air Force awarded Endgame with an $18.8 million dollar contract to protect the networks of their cyber protection teams. The air force will use endgame's Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platform to defend against global threats to critical infrastructure. The Air Force started testing the platform through a pilot program in 2015. Endgame is a graduate of ATDC's Signature Program.

Atlanta-based ParkMobile is bringing their pay-for parking tech to New York City. Drivers there can now pay to park using their smartphone, website, or with a phone call. The program will be rolled out through several boroughs and will eventually be available on all street metered spaces in the city.

Saleswise has raised $1.3 million dollars in new funding. The productivity software company incorporates data from calendars, emails, documents and CRM applications to help sales professionals prepare for and follow up on client meetings. The new round of capital increases total funding for Saleswise up to $3.5 million dollars.

Remote Access

Rob MacLane talks with Calendly founder Tope Awotona. Awotona explains how The Calendly app can put an end to playing email tag when you're trying to set up a meeting. WATCH HERE

Tech Talker

You might know him as the founder of Scoutmob, or as the guy who opened up a Startup shop at Switchyards. Now serial entrepreneur Michael Tavani is adding another title to his resume. Titania Jordan talks with Tavani about Switchyard's first year of growth and his new ventures in 2017. WATCH HERE

Elevator Pitch

It's a new year, you've probably made some new resolutions. If one of them is to get more fit, or enjoy the outdoors more. An Atlanta startup is ready to help you do that. Meet the founder of Vestigo on today's Elevator Pitch. WATCH HERE

