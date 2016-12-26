(Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Staymobile, a service company providing electronic repair, accessories and protection plans, is offering discounts for holiday donations.

The holiday coat drive will support One Warm Coat, Project Live Love and Family Promise of North Fulton.

Customers who bring in a new or gently used coat, scarf or pair of winter gloves will receive $20 off any repair service.

Customers who screen shot the promotion on social media and present it at checkout will receive $10 off any repair service.

The winter clothing drive will run through December 24.

Here is a list of the Staymobile Metro Atlanta locations:

3348 North Cobb Parkway Suite 110, Acworth GA.

675 W. Crossville Road Suite 142, Roswell, GA.

2295 Towne Lake Parkway Suite 124, Woodstock, GA.

