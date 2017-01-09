WXIA
Close
Live Video One dead in Cobb County house fire
Closings Alert 33 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Michael Tavani goes into production with Switchyards Studios

January 8, 2016

WXIA 10:38 AM. EST January 09, 2017

You might know him as the founder of Scoutmob, or as the guy who opened up a Startup shop at Switchyards. Now serial entrepreneur Michael Tavani is adding another title to his resume. Titania Jordan talks with Tavani about Switchyard's first year of growth and his new ventures in 2017.

WXIA

Vestigo Elevator Pitch

WXIA

Remote Access: Calendly

WXIA

Smartphones and winter storms don't mix

WXIA

Twitter CEO: We need an edit button

WXIA

Astronauts take mannequin challenge to new heights

WXIA

Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories