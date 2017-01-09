Michael Tavani goes into production with Switchyards Studios

You might know him as the founder of Scoutmob, or as the guy who opened up a Startup shop at Switchyards. Now serial entrepreneur Michael Tavani is adding another title to his resume. Titania Jordan talks with Tavani about Switchyard's first year of growth and his new ventures in 2017.
