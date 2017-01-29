WXIA
Close

Remote Access: Will Alexander, VP Information Systems RaceTrac(1/29/2017)

3Ci President, Rob MacLane, sits down with RaceTrac's VP of Information Systems, Will Alexander. AtlantaTechEdge.com

WXIA 1:06 PM. EST January 29, 2017

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories