WXIA
Close

Rubicon starts city-wide partnership in Atlanta

January 22, 2017

WXIA 4:12 AM. EST January 23, 2017

This month, waste industry disruptor, Rubicon Global, announced a major partnership with Suez Environment.  Suez, a water treatment and waste management utility company, led Rubicon's latest funding round that brought in more than $50 million dollars. This announcement comes on the heels of another partnership announcement Rubicon made about their plans to work with the City of Atlanta. Titania Jordan talks with Rubicon’s Head of Public Policy, Michael Allegretti, about the partnership with the city and how the company is looking to bring tech to the trash industry. 

WXIA

WXIA

Atlanta Tech Edge: Springbot, McKesson, Empowrd

WXIA

Empowrd Elevator Pitch

WXIA

Georgia will focus on cyber security with new training center

WXIA

Atlanta Tech Edge: Switchyards Studios, Calendly, Vestigo

WXIA

Vestigo Elevator Pitch

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories