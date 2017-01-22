Rubicon starts city-wide partnership in Atlanta

This month, waste industry disruptor, Rubicon Global, announced a major partnership with Suez Environment. Suez, a water treatment and waste management utility company, led Rubicon's latest funding round that brought in more than $50 million dollars. This announcement comes on the heels of another partnership announcement Rubicon made about their plans to work with the City of Atlanta. Titania Jordan talks with Rubicon’s Head of Public Policy, Michael Allegretti, about the partnership with the city and how the company is looking to bring tech to the trash industry.

