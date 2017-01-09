Close Vestigo Elevator Pitch January 8, 2016 WXIA 10:19 AM. EST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Elevator PitchIt's a new year, you've probably made some new resolutions. If one of them is to get more fit, or enjoy the outdoors more. An Atlanta startup is ready to help you do that. Meet the founder of Vestigo on today's Elevator Pitch WXIA The Elevator Pitch: Activvely WXIA The Elevator Pitch: Steppingblocks CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Big winners at 2017 Golden Globe Awards Airport shooting suspect could face death Meryl Streep accepts lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes Parents caught off guard by school closures Three dead in fiery southwest Atlanta crash Multiple dead in SW Atlanta crash Three Clayton firefighters move from gridiron to saving lives Monday morning traffic Georgia: Flu cases up; one death reported VIDEO: GT swimmers race in the snow More Stories Brenda Wood passes 11 p.m. torch to Shiba Russell Jan. 9, 2017, 8:55 a.m. Forsyth Co. deputy shoots man at RV Park, GBI investigates Jan. 9, 2017, 3:50 a.m. Firefighters battle large building fire in DeKalb Co. Jan. 9, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs