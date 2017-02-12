'SNL': McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway goes full 'Fatal Attraction' on Jake Tapper

Kellyanne Conway did not take that breakup well. (Photo: Kylie Billings/NBC)

First, Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway was Roxie Hart from the musical Chicago.

This week, she channeled Glenn Close's Fatal Attraction character, breaking into the home of her unrequited love, CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

"I just want to be part of the news," the lingerie-clad Conway told a terrified Tapper, a week after his network declined the White House's offer to make her available for his Sunday morning show State of the Union after that infamous "Bowling Green massacre" segment.

Kellyanne Conway is *not* going to be ignored by @jaketapper. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ttdTYjBOUY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

When he said he didn't want her back on if she was going to keep lying, she desperately pinwheeled for something else to keep his attention. "What if I do a commercial for Ivanka's shoes live on air? It's just a little ethics violation."

Tapper finally found his spine, telling her, "It's over, Kellyanne. You're toxic. You're sick. You're done."

"We'll see about that. If I can't be on TV, I"ll go somewhere else. I'll call HuffPo Live," she threatened.

"No, you won't!" he countered. "No one watches that!"

She turned on the waterworks, which worked like a charm.

"I'll text Fareed Zakaria," he promised. "You can go on his show."

"FAREED ZAKARIA?!? I have an office in the (expletive) White House!"

"How about Carol Costello?" Tapper offered.

"Do I look like Kayleigh McEnany to you?"

Ouch.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)