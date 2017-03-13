TV tonight: 'This Is Us' finale, 'Fresh Off the Boat'

This is Us (Getty Images)

The first season of NBC's critically acclaimed drama This Is Us comes to an end Tuesday (9 p.m., ET/PT) with many of the show's characters making big decisions that are likely to affect their futures.

Last week, fans jumped between decades to show Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) family at various stages of life, where his ultimate demise was hinted at in a scene from the 1990s.

In Tuesday's finale, he and wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore), get the spotlight, toggling between eras. As for the show’s future, This Is Us has been renewed for a second and third season.

The Middle

ABC, 8 ET/PT

Remember that wedding reception in Four Weddings and a Funeral where Hugh Grant’s character finds himself seated with a group of his ex-girlfriends? Axl is about to find out how that feels, as he runs into almost all of his exes at a St. Patrick’s Day party — and decides the universe is sending him a chance to learn from his past mistakes.

Fresh Off the Boat

ABC, 9 ET/PT

If you’ve never heard of “The Asian Flush” or “The Asian Glow,” the red-flush reaction some East Asians have to drinking alcohol, you’re about to get a lesson in the medical phenomenon from Fresh Off the Boat. And the lesson comes to you courtesy of Eddie, who sneaks off to drink beer and is alarmed by his physical response. It sends Louis reminiscing about his college drinking days — and helps set the stage for visits by Ming-Na Wen, Ali Wong and Jeremy Lin.

This Is Us

NBC, 9 ET/PT

