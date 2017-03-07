The newest 'Star Trek' captain: Jason Isaacs

(Photo: Jim Spellman, WireImage)

Lucius Malfoy is about to boldly go where no one has gone before.

British actor Jason Isaacs, perhaps best known in America for playing Draco's dad in the Harry Potter franchise, has signed on to play Starfleet's newest captain in CBS All Access' upcoming Star Trek Discovery.

All we know so far about Isaacs' character is his name: Captain Lorca. Oh, and we know what his chair will look like.

The show, which takes place approximately a decade before the events of the original series, will feature one familiar character: Spock's father Sarek, played by James Frain (Gotham, True Blood).

The leading role in the series belongs to The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as Lorca's second in command. 30 Rock's Maulik Pancholy plays a a Starfleet medical officer.

Other roles include Terry Serpico (Army Wives) as a high-ranking Starfleet admiral, Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as another captain and Mary Wiseman (Baskets) as a cadet who will be assigned to Lorca's ship, the USS Discovery, after graduation.

Discovery, which began production in late January, will air its premiere episode on CBS before moving to its regular home on the subscription-based All Access platform, similar to the way The Good Fight launched in February. But the series has been beset by delays, and executive producer Bryan Fuller was relieved of his command. Originally due in February, the launch date was first pushed to May, and is now planned for late summer or early fall.

Last month, CBS chief Leslie Moonves told the audience at a Morgan Stanley investor conference that he wasn't worried by the delays: “It’s important to get it right, and ‘Star Trek’ is the family jewels.”

