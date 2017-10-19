These are the best toys of 2017 (according to Good Housekeeping)

Good Housekeeping has announced its list 2017's best toys.

According to the magazine, more than 500 toys were tested for safety by the Good Housekeeping Institute's engineers.

After testing, the engineers narrowed down the list to 100 toys and then held in-lab testing days where nearly 100 children, aged 1 to 13, assessed the fun factor by playing with the toys in the GH Media & Tech Lab and at home to inform the decision process.

The list breaks down the 20 hottest toys for the holidays by price, age range and key skill builders.

Good Housekeeping’s 2017 Best Toy Award Winners:

Top Toy of the Year

Hasbro Furreal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger Pet ($130, 4+)

Up to $35

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush ($20, 3+)

Moose Toys Oonies Starter Kit ($20, 5+)

Hasbro My Little Pony: The Movie Swimming Seapony ($25, 3+)

WeCool Bobble Bitz Creation Station ($30, 5+)

Moose Toys Despicable Me Mineez Dru’s Super Lair Playset ($35, 5+)

Up to $50

Fisher-Price Little People Animal Rescue ($40, 1+)

LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart ($40, 2+)

HABA USA Symphony Croc ($40, 2+)

Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope ($45, 4+)

Silverlit Train My Dino ($45, 5+)

Up to $100

Maison Battat Inc. Lori Horse Haven Barn ($35); Lori Equestrian Doll ($12); Lori Horse ($10); (3+)

GeoSmart Mars Explorer ($70, 5+)

Spin Master Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower ($100, 3+)

Playmobil Cruise Ship ($100, 6+)

LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit ($100, 8+)

$100 and Up

Dance Code Belle ($120, 5+)

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox ($160, 7+)

Mattel Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage ($200, 5+)

Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen ($300, 8+)

Stocking Stuffers

Jakks Pacific Squish-Dee-Lish Squishies ($5, 6+)

WowWee Fingerlings ($15, 5+)

Merge Cube ($15, 10+)

