'This Is Us' star Susan Kelechi chats with 11Alive

Now that the This Is Us mid-season premiere is about to air, Susan Kelechi can finally breathe.

The actress, who plays Beth on the hit NBC show, has been sworn to secrecy since the show’s mid-season finale cliffhanger.

But with Tuesday night’s show, fans will soon know the fate of Toby.

Kelechi talked with 11Alive’s Cheryl Preheim about what fans of the show can expect next.

“For us it is such a joy, such a treat to hear how people are watching with their family or friends or co-workers,” Watson said. “They tell me they meet and have groups that talk about it the next morning at work to discuss the show, a little like a book club.”

After Tuesday night’s episode, Watson said the show will move into new directions.

“We really delve into emotional and trying times in the family dynamics,” she said. “We see a lot of the relationships shift.”

Watson is happy that people feel connected when watching the show.

“It is interesting what is happening across America, with everyone is crying,” she said. “Maybe there is a need to let some stuff go. People need to feel like they aren’t the only ones feeling that way; they aren’t alone; they have felt a sense of community around it; and that is really great.”

