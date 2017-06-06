This is what happens when Kesha tries to hug Jerry Seinfeld

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What happens when you try to hug Jerry Seinfeld? If you’re Kesha, it doesn’t go so well.

The popstar caught Seinfeld off guard in the middle of an interview with WUSA9 Monday night in D.C. (Maybe she could have used some Tic Tacs?)

“I’m Kesha. I love you so much!” she exclaimed. “Can I give you a hug?”

Seinfeld’s reply: “No thanks.”

Yada yada yada… she chose to run away from the red carpet.

Seinfeld admitted after she ran off that he had a “Who is this?” moment… not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The comedian was in town for the David Lynch Foundation’s “Night of Laugher and Song” to promote Transcendental Meditation.

Serenity now... gifs of a rejected Kesha forever.

