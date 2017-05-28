This storm trooper proposal warms our adorably nerdy hearts

(Photo: Ray Mora Jr,/Steelhand Productions)

We have some sweet news out of Phoenix Comicon.

In fact we have ourselves a Star Wars wedding proposal, the best kind of proposal in existence. Two Imperial Stormtroopers got engaged on the convention floor of the Phoenix Comicon Saturday in front of a large Star Wars group.

A Facebook posting shows the group is part of the internationally known 501st Legion, a massive organization of members that cosplay "any canon villains from Star Wars."

They do a great deal of charity work and are basically Star Wars cosplay royalty.

The two romantics in the video are Christopher Baker, 44, the Stormtrooper proposing, and Amy Crowe Secrest, also 44, the Stormtrooper who said yes.

Baker said the two have been in a long-distance relationship for almost two years. He lives in California and is a member of the Southern California Garrison. She lives in Arizona and is a member of the Dune Sea Garrison. They met through the 501st Legion and mutual friends on social media.

"When I first saw her I knew she was amazing," Baker wrote to azcentral.com of them meeting at Disneyland. "She smiled and I was done for. I fell in love."

Baker said he wanted to propose in a way that brings together their love for each other and their love for Star Wars. That's when the idea came do make the move during the Dune Sea Garrison group photo, which served as the backdrop for the proposal.

"I was unaware of where the photo would be and didn't realize that it would be in front of the whole convention," Baker wrote. "When it was happening I only saw her."

The photos of the proposal, provided by Ray Mora Jr., show just how many people were there for the moment.

To say that the Phoenix Comicon has been eventful would be a huge understatement. This marriage proposal comes after a series of news at the show.

First the Phoenix Police Department arrested a man they said was armed with a small arsenal and was looking to harm officers.

Then Phoenix Comicon officials decided that arrest warranted banning all prop weapons and beefing up security.

Then a vendor accused of ignoring newly instituted rules for selling prop weapons was asked to leave.

Hopefully two Stormtroopers starting a life together will end things on a positive note.

