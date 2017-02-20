Blue Ivy steals the NBA All-Star game with pregnant Beyonce, Jay Z

The
Let us review all the moments we couldn't take our eyes off
Or when she counted on both hands – we assume – the number of siblings arriving soon.
And when she worked a pose with her mom on the court.
But also recognized the value of a candid.
Here she is sending Snapchats of Bey's Gucci fan to her friends, we assume.
But that didn't let her get distracted from empathizing with her dad at what appears to be a nail-biting moment.
While the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference, we all know who the real winner was.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs