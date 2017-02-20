Blue Ivy steals the NBA All-Star game with pregnant Beyonce, Jay Z

(Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

The Carters , who will soon be a family of five, convened courtside for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. And just like at the Grammys, Blue Ivy captured our attention. Our apologies to LeBron James and his fellow athletes.

Let us review all the moments we couldn't take our eyes off Beyoncé and Jay Z 's 5-year-old. Like when she was delighted by cotton candy, which was blue, natch.

Also us looking at cotton candy. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

Or when she counted on both hands – we assume – the number of siblings arriving soon.

'You guys, TWO babies?' Blue Ivy maybe. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

And when she worked a pose with her mom on the court.

Mastering the pose: check. (Photo: Max Becherer, AP)

But also recognized the value of a candid.

Bey and Blue. (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images)

Here she is sending Snapchats of Bey's Gucci fan to her friends, we assume.

#NoFilter. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

But that didn't let her get distracted from empathizing with her dad at what appears to be a nail-biting moment.

The intensity. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

While the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference, we all know who the real winner was.

Bow down. (Photo: LARRY W. SMITH, EPA) PHOTOS: Beyonce

