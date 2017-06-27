'Thor: Ragnarok' is casting muscular guys with big arms for reshoots

Are you really buff and looking for something fun this summer? Producers for Thor: Ragnarok are doing reshoots next month at Pinewood Studios Atlanta in Fayetteville.

The fun part is that casting directors are looking for "very physically fit" Caucasian men over the age of 18 and between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 for scenes shooting July 12 and July 19. The men being sought for the roles must be muscular guys with well-defined arms to work on the scene.

Those selected would have to attend a mandatory fitting on June 29 or June 30 (Thursday or Friday of this week) in Fayetteville.

Thor: Ragnarok is the third Thor flick (after Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and the 17th motion picture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's being directed by Takia Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson. Actors Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins return to the franchise as Thor, Loki, Heimdall and Odin from the earlier Thor movies, and Mark Ruffalo enters the fray as Bruce Banner and the Hulk. Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Karl Urban also star in the film.

After the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor finds himself held captive on the planet Sakaar without his hammer Mjolnir, where he must win a gladiatorial duel against his friend the Hulk in order to return to Asgard to stop the ruthless Goddess of Death, Hela from bringing about Ragnarok -- the destruction of his homeworld and the end of civilization.

Most of the production took place in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, but some additional work is taking place here. Are you interested? Take a look at the casting call info and drop an email to the address listed below:

***CASTING NOTICE***

Project: Creature Report

Rate $125/10

Work Dates: MANDATORY Fitting 6/29 or 6/30 in Fayetteville with work dates 7/12 and 7/19 Central Casting is looking for Caucasian-looking men over the age of 18, 5’10”-6’1″, who are very physically fit. We are looking for muscular and defined arms. To submit, you must submit a shirtless photo to show off your physique. If this is you, please send an email with name, number, and shirtless photo to CREATURE@centralcasting.com. Put FIT in the subject line.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters everywhere on November 3, 2017.

Thanks to Project Casting and Central Casting Georgia for the heads up from today's casting call.

© 2017 WXIA-TV