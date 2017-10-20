Top 5 fall must have fashion trends

Ladies, get your hats, scarves and suede boots ready.

The temperatures may be dropping but your fashion can stay hot!

11Alive's Myra Sky caught up with the upscale casual clothing retailer South Moon Under's style influencer, Laticia Rolle. She gave us a look at the Top 6 Fall Fashion trends.

1. Velvet – look for tops, dresses, pants with the technique, 'burnout velvet.' Also look for velvet in patterns.

2. Sleeve details - Look for tops with bows, slits, bells at the sleeve.





3. Subtle shine - To stand out this fall, be sure to find jewelry, purses, belt buckles, or even shiny patterns within your clothing pieces to truly make a statement.





4. Color trends: Don't be afraid to experiment. This fall, purple, and rust/orange are the it colors.





5. Denim trends: Get funky! Look for denim with flare. Denim with lace ups, hardware like studs or other embellishments will have even your enemy checking out your 'fit. Released hems and jagged cut hems are also on trend this fall.

Is your wardrobe fall ready? Click HERE to see more trends.

